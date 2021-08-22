Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
GOLF
High school boys
University High, Bloomington, Normal West, Normal Community at Limestone Classic, 1 p.m.
High school girls
Dunlap, Washington at Normal Community, 4 p.m.
SOCCER
College men
Prairie State at Heartland, 5 p.m.
High school boys
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Rochester at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Pekin at Bloomington, 6:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High school girls
St. Thomas More at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school
Bloomington at University High, 7 p.m.; Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
