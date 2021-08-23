Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS
CROSS COUNTRY
High school boys
Olympia at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.
High school girls
Olympia at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
High school girls
Eureka, Tri-Valley at Normal West, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Central, 4 p.m.
SOCCER
High school boys
Decatur MacArthur at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Champaign Centennial at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
High school girls
Normal Community at Chatham Glenwood, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Washington, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High school girls
Morton at University High, 4 p.m.; Normal West at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Centennial, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Heartland at Southwestern Illinois, 6:30 p.m.
High school
Decatur MacArthur at University High, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Williamsville, 7 p.m.