Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

University High School's Andrew Woodward pitches to the No. 16 green during the Boys Intercity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
TODAY'S EVENTS

CROSS COUNTRY

High school boys

Olympia at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.

High school girls

Olympia at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

High school girls

Eureka, Tri-Valley at Normal West, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Central, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

High school boys

Decatur MacArthur at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Champaign Centennial at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school girls

Normal Community at Chatham Glenwood, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Washington, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High school girls

Morton at University High, 4 p.m.; Normal West at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Centennial, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Heartland at Southwestern Illinois, 6:30 p.m.

High school

Decatur MacArthur at University High, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Williamsville, 7 p.m.

