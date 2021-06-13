 Skip to main content
Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

High school

Class 2A IWU Super-Sectional: University High vs. Ottawa Marquette, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

High school girls

Class 1A Bloomington Super-Sectional: University High vs. Quincy Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High school

Class 2A Decatur Super-Sectional: University High vs. Tolono Unity, 4:30 p.m.

 

