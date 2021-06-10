Today's sporting events in Bloomington-Normal

 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

High school

Class 2A Sectional: University High at Eureka, 4:30 p.m.

Prospect League

Burlington Bees at Normal CornBelters, 6:35 p.m.

SOCCER

High school

Class 1A Sectional: University High at Herscher, 4:30 p.m.; Class 3A Sectional: O'Fallon at Normal Community, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

High school boys

Class 1A, 2A State Tournament at Arlington Heights

TRACK AND FIELD

High school boys

Central Catholic, Cornerstone Christian in Class 1A Maroa-Forsyth Sectional, 2 p.m.

High school girls

Class 2A State Meet at Charleston, noon

