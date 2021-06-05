 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Tri-Shark Classic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MISCELLANEOUS

Tri-Shark Classic

Duathlon at Comlara Park

Male winners

Overall-Michael Braun, 1:06.09; 19-under-Lorenzo Moreno, 1:30.06; 20-29-Jacob Harman, 1:09.06; 30-39-Wayne Wagner, 1:19.37; 40-49-Tom Smith, 1:11.39; 50-59-Steven Worth, 1:08.24; 60-69-Richard Depew, 1:17.41; 70-up-James Webster, 1:32. 18

Female winners

Overall-Lauren Adams, 1:23.47; 20-29-Alyssa Johnson, 1:26.56; 30-39-Kelly Chism, 1:25.28; 40-49-Jennifer Galka, 1:36.37; 50-59-Crystal Kyel 1:24.56; 60-69-Pat Ruff, 1:28.46; 70-up-Sandi Campbell, 2:05.29.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Where Justin Fields has to get

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News