MISCELLANEOUS
Tri-Shark Classic
Duathlon at Comlara Park
Male winners
Overall-Michael Braun, 1:06.09; 19-under-Lorenzo Moreno, 1:30.06; 20-29-Jacob Harman, 1:09.06; 30-39-Wayne Wagner, 1:19.37; 40-49-Tom Smith, 1:11.39; 50-59-Steven Worth, 1:08.24; 60-69-Richard Depew, 1:17.41; 70-up-James Webster, 1:32. 18
Female winners
Overall-Lauren Adams, 1:23.47; 20-29-Alyssa Johnson, 1:26.56; 30-39-Kelly Chism, 1:25.28; 40-49-Jennifer Galka, 1:36.37; 50-59-Crystal Kyel 1:24.56; 60-69-Pat Ruff, 1:28.46; 70-up-Sandi Campbell, 2:05.29.
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
