Volleyball results 2/11/21
agate

Volleyball results 2/11/21

New IWU primary logo

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE MEN

At Chicago

North Park def. Illinois Wesleyan, 25-20, 27-25, 25-13

North Park def. Illinois Wesleyan, 25-13, 25-19, 25-15

Record — IWU 0-3, 0-2 CCIW.

