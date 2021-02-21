 Skip to main content
Volleyball results 2/22/21
Volleyball results 2/22/21

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE MEN

At Shirk Center

North Park def. Illinois Wesleyan, 25-23, 25-20, 29-27

Records — North Park 4-0, 1-0 CCIW; IWU 0-5, 0-2.

