Volleyball results from Saturday

VOLLEYBALL
High school
Saturday's results
Normal Community def. Pontiac, 25-17, 25-19
NCHS def. Pekin, 25-13, 25-17
NCHS def. LaSalle-Peru, 25-20, 25-16
Central Catholic def. Prairie Central, 27-25, 25-17
Moline def. Normal West, 25-15, 21-25, 25-18
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
