Volleyball results from Saturday

VOLLEYBALL
HIGH SCHOOL
RESULTS
Normal West def. Central Catholic, 25-18, 25-23
University High def. Washington, 26-24, 25-13
Bloomington def. Galesburg, 25-16, 25-15
Pekin def. Bloomington, 26-24, 25-16
Bloomington def. Peoria Richwoods, 25-16, 27-29, 27-25
GCMS def. Fisher, 25-11, 25-15
Fieldcrest def. Spring Valley Hall, 25-16, 25-9
Olympia def. Pontiac, 25-21, 16-25, 25-22
Tri-Valley def. Flanagan-Cornell, 25-8, 25-14
Eureka def. LeRoy, 25-17, 25-20
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today