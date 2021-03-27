 Skip to main content
Volleyball results from Saturday
Volleyball results from Saturday

VOLLEYBALL

HIGH SCHOOL

RESULTS

Normal West def. Central Catholic, 25-18, 25-23

University High def. Washington, 26-24, 25-13

Bloomington def. Galesburg, 25-16, 25-15

Pekin def. Bloomington, 26-24, 25-16

Bloomington def. Peoria Richwoods, 25-16, 27-29, 27-25

GCMS def. Fisher, 25-11, 25-15

Fieldcrest def. Spring Valley Hall, 25-16, 25-9

Olympia def. Pontiac, 25-21, 16-25, 25-22

Tri-Valley def. Flanagan-Cornell, 25-8, 25-14

Eureka def. LeRoy, 25-17, 25-20

