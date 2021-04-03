Volleyball results from Saturday

VOLLEYBALL
High school
Eureka def. Heyworth, 25-22, 25-13
Streator def. Putnam County, 25-15, 25-17
Deer Creek-Mackinaw def. Lexington, 25-14, 25-7
GCMS def. Fieldcrest, 20-25, 25-13, 25-19
Flanagan-Cornell def. Fisher, 25-23, 25-22
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today