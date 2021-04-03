 Skip to main content
Volleyball results from Saturday
Volleyball results from Saturday

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Eureka def. Heyworth, 25-22, 25-13

Streator def. Putnam County, 25-15, 25-17

Deer Creek-Mackinaw def. Lexington, 25-14, 25-7

GCMS def. Fieldcrest, 20-25, 25-13, 25-19

Flanagan-Cornell def. Fisher, 25-23, 25-22

