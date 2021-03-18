 Skip to main content
Volleyball results from Thursday's action
VOLLEYBALL

HIGH SCHOOL

RESULTS

Normal Community def. Peoria Notre Dame, 25-14, 25-9

IVC def. Central Catholic, 25-13, 25-20

Champaign Centennial def. Bloomington, 25-23, 25-14

Deer Creek-Mackinaw def. GCMS, 25-22, 25-17

St. Joseph-Ogden def. Olympia, 25-11, 25-11

Eureka def. Fisher, 25-14, 25-10

Tri-Valley def. Fieldcrest, 25-15, 25-17 

Streator def. Wilmington, 14-25, 25-23, 25-21

