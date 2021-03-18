Volleyball results from Thursday's action

VOLLEYBALL
HIGH SCHOOL
RESULTS
Normal Community def. Peoria Notre Dame, 25-14, 25-9
IVC def. Central Catholic, 25-13, 25-20
Champaign Centennial def. Bloomington, 25-23, 25-14
Deer Creek-Mackinaw def. GCMS, 25-22, 25-17
St. Joseph-Ogden def. Olympia, 25-11, 25-11
Eureka def. Fisher, 25-14, 25-10
Tri-Valley def. Fieldcrest, 25-15, 25-17
Streator def. Wilmington, 14-25, 25-23, 25-21
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
