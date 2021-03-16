 Skip to main content
Volleyball results from Tuesday's action
VOLLEYBALL

High school

RESULTS

University High def. Springfield Lanphier, 25-6, 25-11

Normal Community def. Danville, 25-15, 25-22

Bloomington def. Peoria Manual, 25-3, 25-9

Central Catholic def. Rantoul, 25-14, 25-19

Champaign Central def. Normal West, 25-17, 26-28, 25-19

Fieldcrest def. Fisher, 25-8, 25-5

Tri-Valley def. Ridgeview, 25-8, 25-5

Eureka def. Flanagan-Cornell, 25-17, 25-14

Tremont def. Lexington, 25-5, 25-8

Monticello def. Pontiac, 25-21, 25-22

GCMS def. El Paso-Gridley, 25-11, 25-17

Deer Creek-Mackinaw def. Heyworth, 20-25, 25-16, 25-18

Olympia def. Prairie Central, 21-25, 25-18, 25-16

