Volleyball results from Tuesday's action

VOLLEYBALL
High school
RESULTS
University High def. Springfield Lanphier, 25-6, 25-11
Normal Community def. Danville, 25-15, 25-22
Bloomington def. Peoria Manual, 25-3, 25-9
Central Catholic def. Rantoul, 25-14, 25-19
Champaign Central def. Normal West, 25-17, 26-28, 25-19
Fieldcrest def. Fisher, 25-8, 25-5
Tri-Valley def. Ridgeview, 25-8, 25-5
Eureka def. Flanagan-Cornell, 25-17, 25-14
Tremont def. Lexington, 25-5, 25-8
Monticello def. Pontiac, 25-21, 25-22
GCMS def. El Paso-Gridley, 25-11, 25-17
Deer Creek-Mackinaw def. Heyworth, 20-25, 25-16, 25-18
Olympia def. Prairie Central, 21-25, 25-18, 25-16
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
