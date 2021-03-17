Volleyball results from Wednesday's action

VOLLEYBALL
HIGH SCHOOL
RESULTS
VARSITY
University High def. Bloomington, 25-9, 25-20
Blue Ridge def. Urbana Uni-High, 25-5, 25-5
Ottawa def. Streator, 25-23, 25-18
JUNIOR VARSITY
University High def. Bloomington, 25-12, 25-10
Ottawa def. Streator, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21
FRESHMEN
University High def. Bloomington, 25-20, 25-16
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
