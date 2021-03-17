 Skip to main content
Volleyball results from Wednesday's action
agate

VOLLEYBALL

HIGH SCHOOL

RESULTS

VARSITY

University High def. Bloomington, 25-9, 25-20

Blue Ridge def. Urbana Uni-High, 25-5, 25-5

Ottawa def. Streator, 25-23, 25-18

JUNIOR VARSITY

University High def. Bloomington, 25-12, 25-10

Ottawa def. Streator, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21

FRESHMEN

University High def. Bloomington, 25-20, 25-16

