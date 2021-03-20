 Skip to main content
Volleyball scores from Saturday
VOLLEYBALL

HIGH SCHOOL

RESULTS

Normal Community def. Washington, 25-19, 25-15

Morton def. Normal West, 25-21, 25-21

Lincoln def. Bloomington, 25-12, 25-12

Eureka def. Lexington, 25-11, 25-13

El Paso-Gridley def. Ridgeview, 25-14, 25-16

Deer Creek-Mackinaw def. Tremont, 25-15, 25-20

Blue Ridge def. Judah Christian, 25-15, 25-12

GCMS def. Flanagan-Cornell, 25-7, 25-19

Fieldcrest def. LeRoy, 25-7, 25-11

Streator def. Plano, 27-25, 19-25, 15-13

