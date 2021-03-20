Volleyball scores from Saturday

VOLLEYBALL
HIGH SCHOOL
RESULTS
Normal Community def. Washington, 25-19, 25-15
Morton def. Normal West, 25-21, 25-21
Lincoln def. Bloomington, 25-12, 25-12
Eureka def. Lexington, 25-11, 25-13
El Paso-Gridley def. Ridgeview, 25-14, 25-16
Deer Creek-Mackinaw def. Tremont, 25-15, 25-20
Blue Ridge def. Judah Christian, 25-15, 25-12
GCMS def. Flanagan-Cornell, 25-7, 25-19
Fieldcrest def. LeRoy, 25-7, 25-11
Streator def. Plano, 27-25, 19-25, 15-13
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
