Wrestling results from Thursday

WRESTLING
High school
Illini Prairie
all-star team
Area wrestlers only
FIRST TEAM
Brandon Hoselton (Prairie Central), Josh Woodrey (Prairie Central()
SECOND TEAM
Braiden Travis (Prairie Central), Donovan Lewis (Prairie Central), Connor Steidinger (Prairie Central), Caeden Young (Prairie Central), Aidan Scholwin (Pontiac), Jacob Orndorff (Pontiac), Hunter Travis (Pontiac), Justin Shaffer (Olympia), Ruger Underwood (Olympia)
HONORABLE MENTION
Kristian Wiles (Pontiac), Bryson Wilson (Olympia), Bentley Wise (Olympia)
