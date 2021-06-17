 Skip to main content
Wrestling results from Thursday

WRESTLING

High school

Illini Prairie

all-star team

Area wrestlers only

FIRST TEAM

Brandon Hoselton (Prairie Central), Josh Woodrey (Prairie Central()

SECOND TEAM

Braiden Travis (Prairie Central), Donovan Lewis (Prairie Central), Connor Steidinger (Prairie Central), Caeden Young (Prairie Central), Aidan Scholwin (Pontiac), Jacob Orndorff (Pontiac), Hunter Travis (Pontiac), Justin Shaffer (Olympia), Ruger Underwood (Olympia)

HONORABLE MENTION

Kristian Wiles (Pontiac), Bryson Wilson (Olympia), Bentley Wise (Olympia)

