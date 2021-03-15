Shannon Ryan: Illinois’ return to the NCAA Tournament — as a No. 1 seed and Big Ten Tournament champion — is like getting back into the VIP section after years waiting out in the cold

As he stood on the court, Underwood stared into the stands, soaking in adulation from fans, who were attending games for the first time this season during the conference tournament.

“There’s nothing better than hearing your name called and come across the screen to get into the NCAA Tournament,” he said.

Underwood was clear on his first day on the job that Illinois would be back.

Wearing an orange tie and blue suit jacket that day in the upper concourse overlooking the State Farm Center court, he said in an authoritative voice: “Losing’s not an option. Winning a championship is something that can happen here, and I want to be part of that.”

Sure, Illinois fans wanted to believe those words on March 20, 2017.

But it had been so long. And isn’t this what all new coaches say?

Yet Underwood is making a case for the Illini to bring home a trophy.

The best part for Illinois fans? This season’s success isn’t a surprise. Despite the third-ranked Illini embracing an underdog role — almost absurdly so, given their talent and ranking — Illinois was expected to be a Big Ten and national contender.