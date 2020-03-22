Sharer: Randy Kindred brought family focus to coverage, workplace

The Pantagraph, as a workplace, is where co-workers often sign cards for each other.

If you take a new job, you get a card wishing you well. If your grandpa dies, the card has notes of sympathy. If you retire like sports editor Randy Kindred, your card offers thanks and congratulations.

Having worked with Randy since 1981, it would take hundreds of cards for me to communicate everything he’s meant to me, first as a co-worker, and the last eight years as the most inspiring and compassionate leader anyone could follow.

His success as a writer drew such a spotlight that those of us in the shadows reaped the benefits that his golden reputation brought to our group. As I try to summarize the Randy Kindred Era at the Pantagraph, I consider what sports mean to the real world.

So many obituaries mention the favorite teams of our late readers. In most cases, they didn’t write their own obituaries. It was a family member whose connection to their lost loved one was so importantly tied to sports, the favorite teams had to be mentioned.

Randy brought a family-oriented focus to the Pantagraph’s coverage of sports. Many of the stories he wrote or assigned were about coaches coaching their offspring or about siblings working together as teammates.