Sharer: Randy Kindred brought family focus to coverage, workplace

The Pantagraph, as a workplace, is where co-workers often sign cards for each other.
If you take a new job, you get a card wishing you well. If your grandpa dies, the card has notes of sympathy. If you retire like sports editor Randy Kindred, your card offers thanks and congratulations.
Having worked with Randy since 1981, it would take hundreds of cards for me to communicate everything he’s meant to me, first as a co-worker, and the last eight years as the most inspiring and compassionate leader anyone could follow.
His success as a writer drew such a spotlight that those of us in the shadows reaped the benefits that his golden reputation brought to our group. As I try to summarize the Randy Kindred Era at the Pantagraph, I consider what sports mean to the real world.
So many obituaries mention the favorite teams of our late readers. In most cases, they didn’t write their own obituaries. It was a family member whose connection to their lost loved one was so importantly tied to sports, the favorite teams had to be mentioned.
Randy brought a family-oriented focus to the Pantagraph’s coverage of sports. Many of the stories he wrote or assigned were about coaches coaching their offspring or about siblings working together as teammates.
Time after time, coaches and athletes compared their teams to families. In a world of Xs and Os, statistics and scores, Randy wrote about the bonds between people and he had his staff do likewise. We wrote about the relationships of those striving together for greatness … or those simply trying be better.
As four decades have ticked by with Randy and the rest of us scrambling each night to meet deadline, we find ourselves looking at each other across the cubicle walls and suddenly realizing we’ve spent more time with each other than with our families.
With Randy’s well-earned retirement, our time as a “work family” enters a new stage. Winning the nightly dash to deadline together has always seemed like another miracle to me. There were so many times when Randy knocked out another story in the nick of time to rescue his overwhelmed co-workers.
As Jim Benson, Randy Reinhardt and I get swamped attempting to convert those buzzer beaters without our boss, we’ll probably ask ourselves, "What would Randy Kindred do?"
As I wait for an answer to come to me, I’ll think about the good old days of Randy’s tenure at the Pantagraph. And I’ll think of Tom Hanks’ pre-coronavirus speech in “Sleepless in Seattle” about letting time pass “and, then after a while, I won't have to think about how I had it great and perfect for a while."
Contact Randy Sharer at (309) 820-3405. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_sharer