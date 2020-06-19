Shawon Dunston, a former Chicago Cubs No. 1 pick, knows all about high hopes — and he has advice for Ed Howard, the latest shortstop wunderkind in town

Dunston anticipates Howard, 18, will benefit from a better support staff than what he encountered during his climb.

“The minors were nice,” said Dunston, who praised former Class A Quad Cities manager Larry Cox and pitching coach Dick Pole, infield coordinator Jim Snyder and general manager Dallas Green among others. “When I got to the big leagues, not everyone was on the same page. Some didn’t want me on the team. Some did.

“I just hope they take care of them.”

Dunston didn’t mention the names of those who didn’t support him, but a Tribune story in the spring of 1985 documented manager Don Zimmer’s contempt for the attitude of veteran shortstop Larry Bowa, who said, “the bottom line is that Dunston didn’t do that well in Triple A.”

Dunston batted .329 at Double A Midland but only .233 at Triple A Iowa in 1984. Then-manager Zimmer fired back in an interview with beat writer Fred Mitchell in which he sarcastically referred to Bowa as “Captain Bowa” and called him “the most selfish player I have ever known.”

“Zimmer just told me to play,” Dunston recalled. “He didn’t care if I swung at a pitch over my head. He just said to make myself accountable.”