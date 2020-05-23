SiriusXM radio calls audibles for sports shows in pandemic

With NASCAR returning to racing last week, the channel has gone back to live programs.

"A big part of our show is based on talking to fans, but we couldn't do that," Moody says. "No one held that against us: Everyone's lives got changed. They were appreciative that instead of going off the air for six to eight weeks we were doing some content to keep them informed."

The NASCAR hiatus also had a side benefit. Star driver Kevin Harvick elected not to do his "Happy Hours" show this year as he cut back on some media appearances. But Harvick revived the show during the layoff.

"To have the opportunity to talk with the fans during this pandemic was important for me, as well as for our sport," Harvick says. "We feel like it filled a huge need not only for myself, but for our fans and our partners."

To boot, Harvick won the first race when NASCAR returned last Sunday.

The channels also have tried to address various issues during the pandemic, as well as informing listeners to turn to Doctor Radio on SiriusXM for coronavirus updates.