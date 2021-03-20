Sister Jean has reviewed the game film — and the 101-year-old chaplain is confident Loyola can upset Illinois in Sunday’s second-round matchup

“I want God to help them all the way, and I don’t want them to get injured. And (Friday) that floor needed mopping just about every time they ran up and down the floor.”

There were no injuries, and Sister jean was satisfied the calls went both ways on slipping players.

Not everything has gone according to plan for the Zooming nun. Sister Jean said her “email has gone awry,” so she had to ask Hitcho to deliver a handwritten note to the players regarding Friday’s win.

While the Ramblers are a 7-point underdogs against top-seeded Illini, Sister Jean had already picked them to beat Illinois in her brackets, and on Saturday, called Loyola “the little engine that could.” She chose to study the Illini’s Big Ten title game win instead of Friday’s first-round romp over No. 16 seed Drexel, because the Buckeyes nearly beat Illinois while Drexel wasn’t an “even match.”

What makes her think Loyola can pull this one off?

“I have to do some of this with my heart,” she said. “When bracketologists do these brackets, they do some by heart, some by head and some by numbers. So this is by heart. I have to put Loyola there to the Sweet 16 ... That’s a lot of heart in there.”