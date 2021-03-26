Sister Jean — Loyola’s 101-year-old chaplain — is now rooting for an all-Jesuit championship game in the NCAA Tournament

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is rooting for a Catholic Jesuit national championship.

The 101-year-old Loyola chaplain originally had Gonzaga in her NCAA Tournament championship bracket with her Ramblers bowing out in the Elite Eight. But now she hopes they can go all the way after knocking off Illinois on Sunday.

“Maybe they’ll push harder and get to the very top and play that game,” she said Thursday in a video news conference. “I would hope they would go a greater distance. It will be interesting if we get to the top.”

She will leave Chicago for Indianapolis on Friday — a day early to avoid traffic and game-day stress, she said — to see No. 8 seed Loyola’s Sweet 16 meeting Saturday against No. 12 seed Oregon State.

Sister Jean sat in a wheelchair accessible area of Hinkle Fieldhouse and Bankers Life Fieldhouse last week to watch Loyola beat No. 9 seed Georgia Tech and No. 1 seed Illinois, respectively. After the Ramblers upset Illinois, the players celebrated on the court and turned to wave to her in the stands.

“It was a great moment,” she said. “I told someone, ‘Our team was like little boys with ice cream cones jumping up and down, they were so excited.”