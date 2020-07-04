‘Sleepless nights’ lurking for major-league executives as workouts resume. ‘The teams that have the best chance will have the players who put the work in,’ MLB Network Dan Plesac says.

But Plesac, who experienced the 1994 players’ strike that cut into the first 3\u00bd weeks of the 1995 season, knows there’s a distinction between being in shape and being in baseball shape.

“It’s very difficult,” said Plesac, who signed with the Pirates after the 1994 season. “I got off to a great start with the Pirates. Players right now report in great shape. But being in game shape is different. The pitchers are starting all over again.”

As a reference, Plesac didn’t allow an earned run in his first 13 appearances with the Pirates and posted a 2.08 ERA through the first half. But he wasn’t conditioned for the long run and had a 5.10 ERA in the second half.

“It’s tough for players to get in great (baseball) shape,” Plesac said. “The teams that have the best chance will have the players who put the work in. It’s almost impossible to do it the right way.”

Plesac, who currently serves as a studio analyst for the MLB Network, is waiting for his assignment with the Cubs’ Marquee Sports Network.

But he’s eager to see how teams fare when the regular season starts.