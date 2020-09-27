Slow start sends White Sox to costly 10-8 loss vs Cubs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria had a succinct message for his team after a disappointing finish to a successful regular season.

Forget about it, he said. It's time to move on.

"We have to respond," Renteria said. "We don't respond, we're out."

Reynaldo López struggled and the White Sox tumbled out of position for a home playoff series, losing 10-8 to Kris Bryant and the crosstown Cubs on Sunday.

The White Sox (35-25) finished the season with seven losses in eight games to go from first in the AL Central to the seventh seed and a trip to Oakland for their first playoff appearance since 2008.

They were in second place in the division heading into the final day, but Cleveland rallied for an 8-6 victory over Pittsburgh and hopped over Chicago via tiebreaker based on its 8-2 record in the season series.

Game 1 against the AL West champion Athletics is Tuesday.

"Just keep moving forward and get ready for the postseason," rookie outfielder Luis Robert said through a translator. "We're going to keep doing what we've been doing the whole season; just play hard and try to win games. That's going to be our mindset for the postseason."