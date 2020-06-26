100-acre multi-sports complex planned in Normal by Illinois Fire Juniors soccer club

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Bloomington-Normal's largest soccer club soon could have a new home that leaders hope can become a regional tournament headquarters in the Midwest.

The Illinois Fire Juniors have announced plans to build a 100-acre multi-sports complex in north Normal and hope to begin the process by the fall. The club, along with the Prairie Cities Soccer League, plays at Community Fields at Central Illinois Regional Airport and will lose access there by the end of the year.

The complex is bordered by Raab Road on the north, Towanda Avenue on the west, Route 66 on the south and Veterans Parkway on the east.

An Illinois Fire Juniors capital campaign has raised more than $3.5 million in cash, pledges and in-kind donations thus far.

When completed, the complex will hold 10 full-sized, 400-by-300 foot fields; seven youth-sized 7 v 7 fields; a championship field and room for a 280-by-560 foot indoor training facility.

The plan, which also includes lights, turf, bathrooms and concessions, will be designed to not only accommodate soccer, but will also allow use by lacrosse, cricket and football.

The Illinois Fire Juniors has nearly 2,000 travel and recreational soccer players.