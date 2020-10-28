'Big announcements soon' about planned 100-acre north Normal sports complex

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Federal Aviation Administration recommended the fields be vacated due to fields proximity to airport runway. In 2017, the airport board approved a three-year agreement with the soccer group, with a clause that says two one-year extensions could be granted if it was demonstrated significant progress was made on finding a replacement facility.

The new complex will be located in north Normal, bordered by Raab Road on the north, Towanda Avenue on the west, Route 66 on the south and Veterans Parkway on the east.

Plans call for 10 400-by-300-foot fields; seven youth-sized fields; a championship field and room for a 280-by-560-foot indoor training facility, as well as lights, turf, bathrooms and concessions.

The capital campaign has raised more than $3.5 million in cash pledges and in-kind donations.

While project planning continues, the club was able to resume holding soccer practices in August with coronavirus procedures and guidelines. This meant creating a "pod" plan where players only train with their team or group to prevent spreading the virus in the event a player or coach is exposed.