'Big announcements soon' about planned 100-acre north Normal sports complex

BLOOMINGTON — Progress developing a new 100-acre multi-sports center in north Normal continues despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Illinois Fire Juniors announced this spring plans to build the complex, which soccer officials hope will become a regional tournament headquarters.
"The crops just came out here last week, so we're figuring out what the next steps are," said Jeremy Kelly, Illinois Fire Juniors secretary and co-char of the capital campaign. "Hopefully, we'll have some big announcements soon."
The youth soccer club hoped to begin the project this fall, but Kelly said progress has slowed as officials shifted attention to developing a safe soccer program serving the nearly 2,000 travel and recreational soccer players.
"All our focus has been there, recently," he said.
The club, along with the Prairie Cities Soccer League, plays at Community Fields at Central Illinois Regional Airport. The Bloomington-Normal Airport Authority Board has extended a lease that had been set to expire this year for using the property.
The Federal Aviation Administration recommended the fields be vacated due to fields proximity to airport runway. In 2017, the airport board approved a three-year agreement with the soccer group, with a clause that says two one-year extensions could be granted if it was demonstrated significant progress was made on finding a replacement facility.
The new complex will be located in north Normal, bordered by Raab Road on the north, Towanda Avenue on the west, Route 66 on the south and Veterans Parkway on the east.
Plans call for 10 400-by-300-foot fields; seven youth-sized fields; a championship field and room for a 280-by-560-foot indoor training facility, as well as lights, turf, bathrooms and concessions.
The capital campaign has raised more than $3.5 million in cash pledges and in-kind donations.
While project planning continues, the club was able to resume holding soccer practices in August with coronavirus procedures and guidelines. This meant creating a "pod" plan where players only train with their team or group to prevent spreading the virus in the event a player or coach is exposed.
Kelly said the guidelines have worked thus far, and that there have only been a handful of instances where a player or coach was exposed to the virus outside of soccer league activity.
"Generally, everybody has been happy to get back on the field and play and practice," Kelly said. "It was a concern for us before, but this shows that you can have procedures and that they work."
