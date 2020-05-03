Divisions over EPL's neutral venues plan, legal action fears

"After all, a significant portion of the revenues that the clubs receive from broadcasters and sponsors is related to where the club finishes in the table."

Players would have to face regular COVID-19 tests to show they were clear of the disease.

"We could still see players themselves take their own legal stand by refusing to take the field for fear of their own safety and clubs unhappy with the venue allocations threaten action," Leaf said.

It is almost two months since the competition was suspended and the league's rule book has no guidelines for resolving standings if a team cannot play all 38 games.

"The league will need to continue to manage the situation delicately in order to keep all sides on board and avoid league places and revenues being determined in the courtroom rather than on the pitch," Leaf said.

The national lockdown remains in place through at least Thursday in Britain where more than 28,000 people have died in around two months in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for the new coronavirus.

The Premier League faced heavy criticism Sunday from one of the main pundits for the broadcaster that provides the league's single biggest revenue stream.