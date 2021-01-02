EPL woes deepen with lockdown party breach, another game off

Reguilon was the only one of the players to issue no apology on social media on Saturday. Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho was particularly annoyed with Reguilon, having bought the Spanish defender a Portuguese suckling pig as a present.

"I gave (it to) him because I was told he was going to spend Christmas on his own," Mourinho said. "I had this thought about him. He was not alone as you could see and we the club of course feel disappointed because we give the players all the education, all the conditions. Of course we're not happy. It was a negative surprise for us."

West Ham expressed disappointment with Lanzini and said he had been "strongly reminded of his responsibilities" to following the protocols.

"I want to apologise for a bad mistake I made over Christmas and I take full responsibility for my actions," Lanzini said.

The controversy comes amid questions about whether the Premier League should suspend the competition like last season during the pandemic. Britain on Saturday reported a daily record of more than 57,700 infections and another 445 deaths taking the national toll to 74,570.

Additional coronavirus infections were detected after further testing at Fulham, which led to the club asking the Premier League not to play Burnley on Sunday. The request was granted based on medical advice and the "exceptional circumstances of the ongoing outbreak," the league said.

