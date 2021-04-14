US women soccer players appeal decision against equal pay

SAN FRANCISCO — Players on the women's national soccer team have asked a federal appeals court to overturn a lower court decision throwing out their lawsuit seeking equal pay to the men's team.

Players led by Alex Morgan asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday to reinstate the part of their suit that U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner threw out last May when he granted a partial summary judgment to the U.S. Soccer Federation.

"For each win, loss and tie that women players secure, they are paid less than men who play the same sport and who do the same work; that is gender discrimination," players' spokeswoman Molly Levinson said in a statement. "A pervasive atmosphere of sexism drove this pay discrimination."

Appeals are assigned to three-judge panels. The 9th Circuit estimates that oral arguments in civil appeals will be scheduled 12-20 months from the notice of appeal and 9-12 months after written briefs have been completed.

The U.S. has won the last two Women's World Cups and is the favorite in this summer's Olympic women's soccer tournament.