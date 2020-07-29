Sports complex could be coming to Springfield

City and SFA officials touted the potential project as an opportunity to bring an additional recreational facility to the capital city that will serve the community during the week while driving tourism dollars to the city by attracting tournaments on the weekends.

But there's a catch: such a facility would almost certainly need a public subsidy to be built and sustained once opened. All examples of other facilities brought up by SFA on Tuesday included at least some public funding.

"A facility like this has to have some level of significant public-private partnership with significant support from the public sector," said Evan Eleff, chief operating officer for The Sports Facilities Advisory. "Every one of those five examples and literally 100% of the sports tourism examples that we've been a part of have a significant component of public support."

Project funding and partnerships would be the focus of a "phase three" study should Legacy Pointe developers move forward with it, SFA officials said.

City officials said any support would likely have to be "performance-based," with suggesting a special service area or use of hotel-motel tax dollars as possibilities. This way, the people utilizing the facility would essentially end up being the ones paying for it.