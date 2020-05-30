Sports events in England allowed to resume from Monday

"The lockdown has been an incredibly hard period for our industry and it will be a long road back to recovery," Jockey Club chief executive Delia Bushell said. "While we are not a human-contact sport, extensive plans are nevertheless in place to create the safest possible environment for participants."

Athletes and other staff will be required to travel to venues individually and by private transport where possible. Screening for coronavirus symptoms is required before entering.

Where social distancing cannot be maintained — staying 2 meters (6 feet) apart — activities need to be risk assessed and mitigated. Media have been told to "minimize crossover" with others at the venue, including players. There is also a request that "during any disputes between players and referees, or scoring celebrations" they must stay apart.

"This guidance provides the safe framework for sports to resume competitions behind closed doors," Dowden said. "It is now up to individual sports to confirm they can meet these protocols and decide when it's right for them to restart.

"This is a significant moment for British sport. By working with clinicians every step of the way, we are creating the safest possible environments for everyone involved."