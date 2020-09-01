Successful courtship: Andy and Robyn Jones build legacy with Ridgeview basketball

Robyn Jones has coached eighth-grade girls basketball for 25 years at Ridgeview Junior High. Andy Jones has been at it for more than 30, having coached high school boys and girls at Ridgeview and two years of women’s basketball at his alma mater, Illinois Wesleyan.
“So between you, you have 55 to 60 years of doing this,” a reporter said.
“That’s a long time when you say it like that,” Andy Jones said, laughing.
Indeed, keeping up with the Joneses has been a challenge during their 29-year marriage. They’ve put a lot of miles on the SUV and spent untold hours in gyms. Now, one of those hardwood floors has their names on it.
The Ridgeview junior high gymnasium has been named “Coach Jones’ Court” in honor of their dedication and service to the school and its basketball programs.
“It’s pretty humbling,” Andy Jones said. “We’re still kind of speechless about it to be honest. Having it together means a lot to me because our kids grew up in that gym, right next to Robyn. All of them had really successful high school careers. It was just kind of what we did as part of our family, so it’s pretty neat.”
The Joneses learned in mid-June of the school board’s decision to name the gym. The floor was due to be resurfaced, so Ridgeview’s IBCA Hall of Fame boys head coach, Rodney Kellar, pitched the idea to the board.
By mid-July, the floor was new and had a name. It comes a few years after the high school gym was tabbed “Coach Kellars’ Court” in honor of Rodney and his father, Leon, who was a longtime coach and athletic director at the school.
That gym is much older than the junior high facility, which was built in the late 1990s along with six new classrooms.
“That was something that was very necessary. Our school board had worked very hard in trying to pass a referendum two or three other times without success,” Robyn Jones said. “It took a village. It took a lot of people working a lot of hours to get the voters to agree.
“It’s been a real blessing for our school to have that extra space for wrestling, basketball games, volleyball. It gives elementary and junior high kids a place to say, ‘Hey, this is our gym.’ Like Andy said, it’s very humbling that they would choose to name that for us.”
Robyn Jones took last year off from coaching to watch the couple’s youngest daughter, Kelly, play her senior season at Ridgeview. A junior high English and reading teacher at Ridgeview, Robyn will be back on the sideline this year and has guided teams to the IESA state final four.
Her lengthy tenure began when Rodney Kellar, Ridgeview’s athletic director at the time, asked her to coach for one year. She was hooked.
“It was the spot I felt worked best for me. I teach that age and I enjoy that age,” she said. “There were times our varsity job was open, but it just never fit right, it never felt like that was my spot. I just stayed where I was happiest and felt I could do the most good for these girls. I could prepare them for high school.”
Andy Jones was an IWU women’s assistant coach for two years, logged 20-plus as a Ridgeview boys assistant to Rodney Kellar, was the Ridgeview girls varsity head coach and now is a girls assistant coach to Scot Ghere.
A fifth-grade teacher at Bloomington’s Washington School, he has been part of some highly successful teams. Just don’t ask for his coaching record.
“I never kept track of wins and losses,” he said. “Robyn and I always felt like the good Lord put us where we would be the most successful. I like teaching the game and let Rodney do all of the final Xs and Os. Then the opportunity to coach my girls when they were in high school was a neat opportunity.”
All of the Jones children — Megan, Paige, Drew and Kelly — played in state tournaments in junior high, high school or both. Megan is now a women’s coach at Luther College and Drew has coached in the Ridgeview junior high boys program the past two years.
When word came out about “Coach Jones’ Court,” a colleague of Drew Jones joked to him, “Man, you only coach two years and get a court named after you? That’s pretty good.”
Rodney Kellar will tell you it’s been all good in regard to the Jones’ influence on students/players in the Ridgeview boys and girls programs.
He has admired their work during the many seasons, but said, “The thing that probably stands out is the offseason work that they did with kids. AAU, AYBT … I mean they were very instrumental in our success at the boys and girls levels with all the things they did with our players in the offseasons.
“In a small community, when you have selfless people like Andy and Robyn, it’s a neat thing. Unbelievable.”
The road trips in June and July have been more of a perk than a burden. Andy Jones said he and his wife “just love to get in the Suburban with a team of kids and take them to Decatur or Springfield or wherever. It’s a family community and everybody supports one another.”
In other words, look for them to keep rolling along.
“Well, when they put the name on the court, it kind of twists your arm to keep coaching,” Andy Jones joked. “But we both enjoy kids. We’ve never once not enjoyed interacting with kids and seeing them grow up a little bit and mature. I think as long as we see that, we’ll keep doing it.”
Why not? Fifty-five to 60 years isn’t such a long time when you love what you do.
No matter how you say it.
