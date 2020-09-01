Successful courtship: Andy and Robyn Jones build legacy with Ridgeview basketball

Rodney Kellar will tell you it’s been all good in regard to the Jones’ influence on students/players in the Ridgeview boys and girls programs.

He has admired their work during the many seasons, but said, “The thing that probably stands out is the offseason work that they did with kids. AAU, AYBT … I mean they were very instrumental in our success at the boys and girls levels with all the things they did with our players in the offseasons.

“In a small community, when you have selfless people like Andy and Robyn, it’s a neat thing. Unbelievable.”

The road trips in June and July have been more of a perk than a burden. Andy Jones said he and his wife “just love to get in the Suburban with a team of kids and take them to Decatur or Springfield or wherever. It’s a family community and everybody supports one another.”

In other words, look for them to keep rolling along.

“Well, when they put the name on the court, it kind of twists your arm to keep coaching,” Andy Jones joked. “But we both enjoy kids. We’ve never once not enjoyed interacting with kids and seeing them grow up a little bit and mature. I think as long as we see that, we’ll keep doing it.”