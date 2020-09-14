Sullivan: From Bears to Cubs to White Sox — Sunday was one of the greatest sports-watching afternoons in Chicago history

So why can’t the Cubs hit at home?

“You can just regurgitate the same answers we used last year when you asked why we didn’t play well on the road,” he said. “New year. New problem.”

For the resurgent White Sox, who begin a four-game showdown Monday against the Twins, a new year that began with high hopes has morphed into overdrive. All the stars are aligning, and general manager Rick Hahn has been cautioning fans that this is just the beginning, not the end, of a long run of success.

But numbers don’t lie, and reality says: “Why not 2020?”

Keeping key players healthy for the playoffs may be the difference. Dallas Keuchel is due to return from the injured list Thursday, and the Sox hope Aaron Bummer will be back in October. And fortunately, Eloy Jimenez heeded the advice of Jose Abreu, who warned him in August to avoid falling into the netting and potentially injuring himself again.