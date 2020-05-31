Sullivan: Stick to sports? No, not now. It’s time for all Chicagoans to speak out against the violence of Saturday night

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On Saturday morning, during a break from the couch, I drove down to the South Side to White Sox Park to get a look around.

The ballpark was closed, obviously, and no one was around.

It didn’t matter. After spending so much time writing about baseball owners and players fighting about things that have little relevance to most fans, I wanted to be reminded of what it was like to see the ballpark on a beautiful Chicago morning, to imagine being inside and kibitzing with security guards and waiting for the Sox lineup to be posted on Twitter.

I don’t miss the games as much as seeing the people at the games. My favorite time is a weekend morning when the park is quiet and the Sodfather is watering down the field while a few of us in the press box set up our computers and make sure our digital recorders have functioning batteries for the day’s interviews.

With no games to cover, I walked around 35th Street, stopping by the old tree with the rotted sign nailed to it that reads, “Resale of tickets at any price is prohibited.” It has always amazed me that the tree somehow survived the demolition of old Comiskey Park and that no one has touched the sign in more than 30 years. If only they could’ve moved McCuddy’s across the street … but, oh well.