Surviving Without Sports 04/02/20

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. The record for most points in NBA Finals history is held by Jerry West with 1,679.

2. The Detroit Lions have never played in a Super Bowl

3. Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. became the first father and son to play in the major leagues as teammates for the Seattle Mariners in 1990. On September 14, 1990, they hit back-to-back home runs, creating another father-son baseball first.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

