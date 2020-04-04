You are the owner of this article.
Surviving Without Sports 04/05/20
Surviving Without Sports 04/05/20

Virus Outbreak Sports Photo Gallery

Fans leave the Sprint Center after the Big 12 Conference tournament was canceled in Kansas City, Mo., due to concerns about the coronavirus. The NCAA followed suit and canceled March Madness.

 Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. The best pitcher to never win a Cy Young Award? Many would say Cy Young himself. The award, of course, began after Young had finished his baseball career.

2. The record for most Super Bowl touchdowns is eight, held by San Francisco wide receiver Jerry Rice.

3. Lexington’s T.J. Stinde holds the Illinois high school record for rushing yards in a season with 3,325 in 2009.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

