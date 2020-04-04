Surviving Without Sports 04/05/20

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:
1. The best pitcher to never win a Cy Young Award? Many would say Cy Young himself. The award, of course, began after Young had finished his baseball career.
2. The record for most Super Bowl touchdowns is eight, held by San Francisco wide receiver Jerry Rice.
3. Lexington’s T.J. Stinde holds the Illinois high school record for rushing yards in a season with 3,325 in 2009.
Compiled by Randy Reinhardt
