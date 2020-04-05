Surviving Without Sports 04/06/20

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:
1. Franco Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers owns the Super Bowl record for most career rushing yards with 354.
2. The Pantagraph area high school record for passing yards in a season is held by Prairie Central’s Dylan Ward, who threw for 4,186 yards in 2003.
3. Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers, originally founded in Brooklyn, are named after the legendary skill that local residents showed at “dodging” the city’s trolley streetcar system.
Compiled by Randy Reinhardt
