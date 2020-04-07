Surviving Without Sports 04/08/20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. Brock Spack is 84-50 in 11 seasons as Illinois State football coach. With his third win this fall, Spack will pass Edwin Struck to become the all-time Redbird wins leader. Struck was 86-78-14 from 1945-64.

2. From 1995 to 2001, every seat at Jacobs Field was sold out every night for 455 baseball games in a row. The Cleveland Indians retired the number 455 in honor of their fans.

3. The longest field goal in Super Bowl history was a 54-yarder by Buffalo’s Steve Christie.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

