You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Surviving Without Sports 04/08/20
0 comments

Surviving Without Sports 04/08/20

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak Sports Photo Gallery

Fans leave the Sprint Center after the Big 12 Conference tournament was canceled in Kansas City, Mo., due to concerns about the coronavirus. The NCAA followed suit and canceled March Madness.

 Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. Brock Spack is 84-50 in 11 seasons as Illinois State football coach. With his third win this fall, Spack will pass Edwin Struck to become the all-time Redbird wins leader. Struck was 86-78-14 from 1945-64.

2. From 1995 to 2001, every seat at Jacobs Field was sold out every night for 455 baseball games in a row. The Cleveland Indians retired the number 455 in honor of their fans.

3. The longest field goal in Super Bowl history was a 54-yarder by Buffalo’s Steve Christie.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News