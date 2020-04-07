Surviving Without Sports 04/08/20

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:
1. Brock Spack is 84-50 in 11 seasons as Illinois State football coach. With his third win this fall, Spack will pass Edwin Struck to become the all-time Redbird wins leader. Struck was 86-78-14 from 1945-64.
2. From 1995 to 2001, every seat at Jacobs Field was sold out every night for 455 baseball games in a row. The Cleveland Indians retired the number 455 in honor of their fans.
3. The longest field goal in Super Bowl history was a 54-yarder by Buffalo’s Steve Christie.
Compiled by Randy Reinhardt
