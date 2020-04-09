You are the owner of this article.
Surviving Without Sports 04/10/20
Surviving Without Sports 04/10/20

Virus Outbreak Sports Photo Gallery

Fans leave the Sprint Center after the Big 12 Conference tournament was canceled in Kansas City, Mo., due to concerns about the coronavirus. The NCAA followed suit and canceled March Madness.

 Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. According to the Illinois High School Association, The Pantagraph area football career rushing leader is Lexington’s T.J. Stinde, who piled up 5,298 yards from 2006-09.

2. The Illinois State baseball record for career hits is held by Tony Simmonds, who had 271 from 1987-91.

3. Brandon Bauer’s 68 touchdown passes from 2016-19 is the best total ever at Illinois Wesleyan.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

