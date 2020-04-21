You are the owner of this article.
Surviving Without Sports 04/22/20
As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. On Sept. 14, 1985, Michael Jordan scored 71 points to lead the WBNQ Cheap Shots to a 93-90 victory over the Twin City All-Stars. Held at Illinois State’s Horton Field House, the exhibition game raised money for Special Olympics. Jordan had completed his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls.

2. Pitcher Bartolo Colon threw a major-league record 38 consecutive strikes for Oakland in a 2012 game.

3. The fastest 100-meter dash in Pantagraph area high school history was a clocking of 10.46 seconds by Bloomington’s Cary Lockhart in 2015.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

