Surviving Without Sports 04/23/20
Surviving Without Sports 04/23/20

Virus Outbreak Sports Photo Gallery

Fans leave the Sprint Center after the remaining NCAA college basketball games after in the Big 12 Conference tournament were canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus. 

 CHARLIE RIEDEL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. Ben Asmus of Heyworth turned in the fastest 400-meter dash in Pantagraph prep history with a 47.59 time in 2010.

2. A quarterback was the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft each year from 2009-12. Matthew Stafford went to Detroit in 2009, Sam Bradford to St. Louis in 2010, Cam Newton to Carolina in 2011 and Indianapolis selected Andrew Luck in 2012.

3. The fastest game ever played in major league baseball history lasted just 51 minutes. The New York Giants defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 6-1 at the Polo Grounds in 1919.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

