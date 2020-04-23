You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Surviving Without Sports 04/24/20
0 comments

Surviving Without Sports 04/24/20

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak Sports Photo Gallery

Fans leave the Sprint Center after the remaining NCAA college basketball games after in the Big 12 Conference tournament were canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus. 

 CHARLIE RIEDEL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. The last wide receiver to be selected first in the NFL Draft was Keyshawn Johnson, who was the initial name off the board in 1996 when the New York Jets selected him out of Southern California.

2. Heyworth’s Tom Smith still holds the state high school record in the high jump with an effort of 7-5¼ in 1985. Kevin Clements of El Paso is tied for the fourth best performance at 7-3 in 1988.

3. Ray Chapman of the Cleveland Indians was killed by being hit in the head with a pitch thrown by Carl Mays of the Yankees in 1920. It is the only such death in major league history.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News