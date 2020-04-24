Surviving Without Sports 04/25/20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. Chad Hinshaw was headed for a Division III baseball career out of Normal Community High School until a late offer came from Illinois State. Hinshaw became an elite Division I center fielder and holds the Redbird all-time record for stolen bases with 109. Hinshaw also played several years in the minor leagues after his ISU career ended in 2013.

2. Donna Dulle of Mount Pulaski ranks second in state history in volleyball coaching victories. Dulle went 1,084-347 from 1981-2017.

3. The NFL’s career rushing leader is Emmitt Smith with 18,355 yards in a career that spanned 1990-2004.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

