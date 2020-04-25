Surviving Without Sports 04/26/20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson became the second member of baseball’s 3,000-strikeout club in 1974, joining Walter Johnson. The club has swelled to 18 members since.

2. Tremont’s Amelia Glueck motored for a time of 11.93 seconds in 2014 for the fastest girls 100-meter dash in Pantagraph area high school history.

3. The Illinois State basketball record for points in a game is not held by Doug Collins. Robert “Bubbles” Hawkins scored 58 points in a 1974 contest. Collins’ top outputs were 57 and 55 points.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

