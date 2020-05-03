You are the owner of this article.
Surviving Without Sports 05/04/20
Surviving Without Sports 05/04/20

Virus Outbreak Sports Photo Gallery

Fans leave the Sprint Center after the remaining NCAA college basketball games after in the Big 12 Conference tournament were canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus. 

 CHARLIE RIEDEL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. Steve Kuehl ranks 17th on Illinois Wesleyan’s career 3-pointers list with 111 in 111 games. But the younger brother of Titan standout Jeff Kuehl was the most deadly from behind the arc in program history with 48.5 percent accuracy.

2. Normal West’s Cory Nanni motored to the fastest 1,600-meter run in Pantagraph area history in 2007 with a clocking of 4:12.68.

3. Illinois Wesleyan’s last players to be selected in baseball’s amateur draft were pitchers Cory Lapinski and Drew Himes in 2005.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

