Surviving Without Sports 05/04/20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. Steve Kuehl ranks 17th on Illinois Wesleyan’s career 3-pointers list with 111 in 111 games. But the younger brother of Titan standout Jeff Kuehl was the most deadly from behind the arc in program history with 48.5 percent accuracy.

2. Normal West’s Cory Nanni motored to the fastest 1,600-meter run in Pantagraph area history in 2007 with a clocking of 4:12.68.

3. Illinois Wesleyan’s last players to be selected in baseball’s amateur draft were pitchers Cory Lapinski and Drew Himes in 2005.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.