Surviving Without Sports 05/08/20
Surviving Without Sports 05/08/20

Virus Outbreak Sports Photo Gallery

Fans leave the Sprint Center after the remaining NCAA college basketball games after in the Big 12 Conference tournament were canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus. 

 CHARLIE RIEDEL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. Only three players in major league history have hit for the cycle three times in their career: Adrian Beltre, Babe Herman and Bob Meusel.

2. Rickey Henderson is the major league career leader with 81 lead-off home runs. Second on that list is Alfonso Soriano with 54.

3. One of 18 players in MLB history to hit four home runs in a game, Ed Delahanty had two of his round-trippers of the inside the park variety in 1896.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

