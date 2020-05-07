Surviving Without Sports 05/08/20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. Only three players in major league history have hit for the cycle three times in their career: Adrian Beltre, Babe Herman and Bob Meusel.

2. Rickey Henderson is the major league career leader with 81 lead-off home runs. Second on that list is Alfonso Soriano with 54.

3. One of 18 players in MLB history to hit four home runs in a game, Ed Delahanty had two of his round-trippers of the inside the park variety in 1896.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

