Surviving Without Sports 05/08/20

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:
1. Only three players in major league history have hit for the cycle three times in their career: Adrian Beltre, Babe Herman and Bob Meusel.
2. Rickey Henderson is the major league career leader with 81 lead-off home runs. Second on that list is Alfonso Soriano with 54.
3. One of 18 players in MLB history to hit four home runs in a game, Ed Delahanty had two of his round-trippers of the inside the park variety in 1896.
Compiled by Randy Reinhardt
