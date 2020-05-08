Surviving Without Sports 05/09/20

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:
1. Four just might be Illinois State All-America tailback James Robinson’s lucky number. Robinson, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent, finished his Redbirds career with 4,444 yards rushing and 44 touchdowns.
2. The last driver to take the checkered flag in two straight Indianapolis 500s was Helio Castroneves in 2001-02.
3. Green Bay safety LeRoy Butler is credited with the first “Lambeau Leap.” Butler scored on a lateral after a Reggie White fumble recovery in 1993 and dove into the stands in celebration.
Compiled by Randy Reinhardt
