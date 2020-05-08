You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Surviving Without Sports 05/09/20
0 comments

Surviving Without Sports 05/09/20

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak Sports Photo Gallery

Fans leave the Sprint Center after the remaining NCAA college basketball games after in the Big 12 Conference tournament were canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus. 

 CHARLIE RIEDEL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. Four just might be Illinois State All-America tailback James Robinson’s lucky number. Robinson, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent, finished his Redbirds career with 4,444 yards rushing and 44 touchdowns.

2. The last driver to take the checkered flag in two straight Indianapolis 500s was Helio Castroneves in 2001-02.

3. Green Bay safety LeRoy Butler is credited with the first “Lambeau Leap.” Butler scored on a lateral after a Reggie White fumble recovery in 1993 and dove into the stands in celebration.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News