Surviving Without Sports 05/11/20

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:
1. Illinois Wesleyan’s Dennie Bridges is the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin men’s basketball career leader in coaching wins with 421 in league games.
2. The last driver to win two consecutive Brickyard 400s was Kyle Busch in 2015-16.
3. Nick Meunier of Gibson City-Melvin Sibley owns the Class 1A state playoff record for touchdowns in a game (seven) and points scored (42).
Compiled by Randy Reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!