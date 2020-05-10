You are the owner of this article.
Surviving Without Sports 05/11/20
Virus Outbreak Sports Photo Gallery

Fans leave the Sprint Center after the remaining NCAA college basketball games after in the Big 12 Conference tournament were canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus. 

 CHARLIE RIEDEL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. Illinois Wesleyan’s Dennie Bridges is the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin men’s basketball career leader in coaching wins with 421 in league games.

2. The last driver to win two consecutive Brickyard 400s was Kyle Busch in 2015-16.

3. Nick Meunier of Gibson City-Melvin Sibley owns the Class 1A state playoff record for touchdowns in a game (seven) and points scored (42).

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

