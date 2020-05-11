Surviving Without Sports 05/12/20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. Flanagan’s Jim Braksick holds the Class 1A football playoff record and the all-division championship game record with an 81-yard punt. Braksick and the Falcons won the first state title game ever played in 1974 at Illinois State’s Hancock Stadium, 14-9, over Concord Triopia.

2. Former Illinois Wesleyan player Zach Knobloch owns the state high school record for 3-pointers in a season with 167 for Marengo in 2014-15.

3. St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famer Stan Musial ranks fourth on the all-time list for career hits with 3,630. Musial recorded 1,815 hits both in home games and on the road.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

