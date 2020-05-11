Surviving Without Sports 05/12/20

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:
1. Flanagan’s Jim Braksick holds the Class 1A football playoff record and the all-division championship game record with an 81-yard punt. Braksick and the Falcons won the first state title game ever played in 1974 at Illinois State’s Hancock Stadium, 14-9, over Concord Triopia.
2. Former Illinois Wesleyan player Zach Knobloch owns the state high school record for 3-pointers in a season with 167 for Marengo in 2014-15.
3. St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famer Stan Musial ranks fourth on the all-time list for career hits with 3,630. Musial recorded 1,815 hits both in home games and on the road.
Compiled by Randy Reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!