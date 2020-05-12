You are the owner of this article.
Surviving Without Sports 05/13/20
Virus Outbreak Sports Photo Gallery

Fans leave the Sprint Center after the remaining NCAA college basketball games after in the Big 12 Conference tournament were canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus. 

 CHARLIE RIEDEL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. Major league baseball’s active leader in career hits is Albert Pujols, who ranks 15th all-time with 3,202.

2. The Montreal Canadiens have won the most Stanley Cup titles in NHL history with 24. The Habs have not hoisted the Cup since 1993.

3. Laurent Robinson had 292 receiving yards in a 1998 game against Indiana State, the most ever by an Illinois State player.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

