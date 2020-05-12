Surviving Without Sports 05/13/20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. Major league baseball’s active leader in career hits is Albert Pujols, who ranks 15th all-time with 3,202.

2. The Montreal Canadiens have won the most Stanley Cup titles in NHL history with 24. The Habs have not hoisted the Cup since 1993.

3. Laurent Robinson had 292 receiving yards in a 1998 game against Indiana State, the most ever by an Illinois State player.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.