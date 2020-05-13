You are the owner of this article.
Surviving Without Sports 05/14/20
Surviving Without Sports 05/14/20

Virus Outbreak Sports Photo Gallery

Fans leave the Sprint Center after the remaining NCAA college basketball games after in the Big 12 Conference tournament were canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus. 

 CHARLIE RIEDEL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

As we fans eagerly await the return of live sporting events, here are three random facts to remind us why we love sports:

1. Martin Brodeur is the all-time NHL leader in goaltender wins with 691.

2. Eyad Salem’s 92 receptions in 2009 is a single-season record for Illinois State.

3. Major league baseball’s 500-home run club is 27 players strong. Among those not to reach that milestone are Lou Gehrig, Stan Musial, Fred McGriff and Dave Winfield.

Compiled by Randy Reinhardt

